Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 3,924,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,439. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

