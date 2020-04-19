United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given United Fire Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFCS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,444. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.