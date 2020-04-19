ValuEngine Downgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.19.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 500,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.