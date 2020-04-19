Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $390.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -2.31. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.