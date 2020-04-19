Veritas Investment Research Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Sell

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.18.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 1,048,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.