Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

