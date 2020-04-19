Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.