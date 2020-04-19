Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $113.42. 7,569,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

