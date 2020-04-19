Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. 52,277,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

