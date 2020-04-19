Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

