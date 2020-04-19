Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

