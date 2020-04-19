W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $194.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.60.

W W Grainger stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

