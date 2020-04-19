W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $194.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.60.

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.22. 363,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,007. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

