Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

