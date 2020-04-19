We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

