Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.58. 2,049,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

