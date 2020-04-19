Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 12,312 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

