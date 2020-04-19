Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $975,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 339.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

