Welch & Forbes LLC Has $18.67 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

