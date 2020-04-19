Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,461,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,518. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

