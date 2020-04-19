Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 19,523,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

