Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $50.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 1,469,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

