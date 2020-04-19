Wells Fargo & Co Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $145.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.51 on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 2,465,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

