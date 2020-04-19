Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Pfizer by 37.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,408,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,174 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 38,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 154,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

