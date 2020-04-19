Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

