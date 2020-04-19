Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

