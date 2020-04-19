Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,505,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

