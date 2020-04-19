Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.