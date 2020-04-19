WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,816.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $132,816.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including EXX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

