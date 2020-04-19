Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

