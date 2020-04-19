Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. 52,277,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.