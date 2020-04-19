World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,689,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:INT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 549,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

