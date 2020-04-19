W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 9,890,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

