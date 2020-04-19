Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YJ shares. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,134. Yunji has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $668.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at $5,018,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

