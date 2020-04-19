Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.31 Million

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $550.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.83 million and the highest is $558.30 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $538.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECHO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 259,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

