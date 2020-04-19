Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $177.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. PetIQ posted sales of $148.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $808.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.50 million to $836.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $911.99 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $975.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 262,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

