Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $1.16 EPS

Analysts predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.39. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 1,271,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

