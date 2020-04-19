Zacks: Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Co-Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 20,119,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,420. The company has a market capitalization of $374.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

