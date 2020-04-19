Zacks: Analysts Set $5.75 Target Price for IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IMAC’s rating score has improved by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IMAC an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IMAC in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 114,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,644. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -4.56.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 41.81%.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

