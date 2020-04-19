Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.90 million. CEVA reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $90.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $94.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.61 million, with estimates ranging from $98.03 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

CEVA stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 142,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,252. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 210.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in CEVA by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

