Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196,542 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,685,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 598,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 534,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 3,677,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,226. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

