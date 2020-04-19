Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $110.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $114.17 million. Endava reported sales of $95.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $440.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.21 million to $457.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $529.97 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $551.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Endava by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 140,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

