Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $38.20. 1,623,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.