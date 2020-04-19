Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 341,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

