Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Brokerages expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.20 million. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 341,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.16.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

