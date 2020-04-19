Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after acquiring an additional 774,263 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,514,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

