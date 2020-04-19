Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $577.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.80 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $620.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at $447,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,487. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

