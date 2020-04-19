Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

