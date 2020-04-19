Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $71.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $75.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $290.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.35 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.58 million to $308.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 662,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,866. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

