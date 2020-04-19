Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.49. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nomura cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

